The 15th-ranked Blinn football team will play at Tyler at 3 p.m. Saturday in Southwest Junior College Football Conference. The Buccaneers (4-2, 3-2) beat then-No. 4 Trinity Valley 21-14 last Saturday at Cub Stadium in Brenham. Tyler (3-3, 2-2) lost to conference-leader New Mexico Military Institute 49-13 last week.