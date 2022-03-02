 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 14 Blinn men's golf team wins Tyler Spring Invitational
0 Comments

No. 14 Blinn men's golf team wins Tyler Spring Invitational

  • 0
blinn men's golf
BLINN ATHLETICS DEPARTMENT PHOTO

BULLARD — Sophomore Hunter McDonough led the 14th-ranked Blinn men’s golf team to the team victory at the Tyler Junior College Spring Invitational at Oak Hurst Golf Course on Monday.

McDonough won the individual title after rounds of 69 and 72 to finish 3 under. Blinn’s Van Miller tied for third at 2 over followed by teamates Cameron Gray (fifth, 3 over), Carson Wray (t-sixth, 5 over) and Sam Sewell and Cameron Hubbard (t-ninth, 6 over).

Overall, the Buccaneers combined for a two-day score of 7-over 583 to win the eight-team event.

The 15th-ranked Blinn women placed fifth at 734. Holly Paterson led Blinn with a seventh-place tie at 28 over followed by Yulisa Espinoza (t-15th) and Madeline Goad (17th).

The Buccaneers will compete in the Centenary Hal Sutton Invitational on March 21 in Bossier City, Louisiana.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Alabama Postgame: Quenton Jackson, Tyrece Radford

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert