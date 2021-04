WILLOW PARK — The 14th-ranked Blinn men’s golf team shot a final-round 292 to finish sixth at 910 at the NJCAA District II Championship on Tuesday at Squaw Creek Golf Course.

No. 2 Odessa won with an 857 total.

Blinn’s Cameron Gray shot 76-76-69 to tie for ninth. John Baker placed 26th (78-79-74). Riley Simmons tied for 27th (80-77-77). Hayden Roup placed 29th (82-81-72) and Travis Edwards tied for 31st with 238 total.