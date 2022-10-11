No. 12 Blinn volleyball team sweeps Lee in conference play

BRENHAM — The 12th-ranked Blinn volleyball team beat Lee 25-23, 25-17, 25-22 on Tuesday in Region XIV Conference play at the Kruse Center.

Sophomore Kierslynn Wright had 17 kills for Blinn (27-6, 8-4), and freshmen Don’Yah Cosie had nine and Taylor Glendening seven. Sophomore libero an Ellie Turner also had 29 digs, and freshman setter Darby Nash, who is from College Station, had 33 assists and 10 digs.

The Buccaneers are in second place in the Region XIV standings. They will play at Wharton at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Lee fell to 20-10 overall and 4-7 in conference play (seventh place).