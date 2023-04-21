BEEVILLE — The 12th-ranked Blinn baseball team lost to Coastal Bend 8-7 on Thursday in Region XIV Conference play. Ian Collier had two hits including a double and five RBIs for Blinn (34-13, 21-9). The teams will play at doubleheader at 2 p.m. Saturday at Leroy Dreyer Field in Brenham.
No. 12 Blinn baseball team loses at Coastal Bend 8-7
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
