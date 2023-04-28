BRENHAM — The 11th-ranked Blinn baseball team beat Galveston 4-3 and 3-2 in six innings in a pair of comeback victories Friday in Region XIV Conference play at Leroy Dreyer Field.

Brayden Sprencel gave Blinn (39-13, 26-9) the win in Game 1 with a walk-off homer in the bottom of the seventh. Blane Zeplin earned the win in Game 2 with 2 1/3 shutout innings of relief, allowing just one hit with three strikeouts in a game shortened due to rain.

The Buccaneers won the Region XIV South Zone title and will be the top seed in the conference tournament that begins next Friday at Leroy Dreyer Field.