GALVESTON — The 11th-ranked Blinn baseball team fell behind Galveston 7-0 but came back to win 9-7 in 10 innings on Wednesday in Region XIV Conference play.

Blinn (37-13, 24-9) tied the game with four runs in the ninth then took the lead in the 10th when Ryan Scott scored on an error. Coy DeFury added an RBI single. Relievers Carson McKinney, Nick Anello and Cody Pfeffer combined for 6 1/3 scoreless frames with Pfeffer earning the win.