BRENHAM — Ryan Scott went 4 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs, and Shane Connell threw a complete game to lead the No. 11 Blinn baseball team past Galveston 11-2 in seven innings Thursday in Region XIV Conference play at Leroy Dreyer Field.

Connell gave up two runs on four hits and two walks with two strikeouts.

Blinn (25-7, 13-3) leads the conference’s six-team South Division, while Galveston (15-21, 3-13) is tied for last with Coastal Bend (13-18, 3-13).

The Buccaneers and Whitecaps will finish their four-game series with a doubleheader at 2 p.m. Saturday in Galveston.