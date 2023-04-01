ALVIN — The 10th-ranked Blinn baseball team won 14-3 in seven innings and 12-5 to sweep a Region XIV Conference doubleheader at Alvin on Saturday.

Ian Collier hit a grand slam, while Cam Wheeler hit a three-run homer and Tanner Reaves a solo homer for Blinn (29-9, 16-5) in Game 1.

In Game 2, Marshall Lipsey had a double and single, three RBIs, two runs scored and two walks, while Matt Whitting went 2 for 4 with three RBIs.

The Buccaneers will host San Jacinto-North at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Leroy Dreyer Field in Brenham to start a four-game series.