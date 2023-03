BRENHAM — The 10th-ranked Blinn baseball team lost 8-7 to Alvin on Thursday in Region XIV Conference play at Leroy Dreyer Field.

Jake Kolkhorst went 3 for 3 with two RBIs, a walk and two runs scored for Blinn (27-9, 14-5). Tanner Reaves and Tate Bethel also had two hits each.