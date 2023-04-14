Blinn’s Shane Connell allowed one run on four hits and five walks with five strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings to earn his fourth win.

At the plate, the Buccaneers (31-12, 18-8) had just six hits but drew 14 walks to add to their nation-leading total. Brayden Sprencel had two hits, two RBIs and a run scored, and Tanner Reaves had two doubles, two walks, an RBI and two runs.