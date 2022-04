Blinn’s Isaac Ponce pitched 3 2/3 shutout innings of relief, striking out two and walking one.

The win kept Blinn (13-27, 9-17) in fourth place in the Region XIV South standings. Wharton County dropped to 29-17 overall and 17-9 in conference. The teams will play a doubleheader at 2 p.m. Friday in Wharton.