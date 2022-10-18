 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jocelyn Nevarez leads Blinn women's golf team to second victory of season

blinn women golf

The Blinn women's golf team.

 BLINN ATHLETICS DEPARTMENT

VICTORIA — Blinn freshman Jocelyn Nevarez won the individual title and helped the Buccaneer women’s golf team win the team title at the University of Houston-Victoria Fall Invitational on Tuesday at The Club at Colony Creek.

Blinn won by six strokes at 97-over 673 for the two rounds. Nevarez finished at 12 over followed by freshmen teammates Emily Madeley (fifth, 23 over) and Krista Vasquez (seventh, 25 over).

Our Lady of the Lake placed second as a team followed by Victoria, Blinn JV, Oklahoma Wesleyan and Victoria JV.

Blinn will wrap up its fall season at the Hesston College Thorntree Throwdown next Monday and Tuesday.

