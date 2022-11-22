 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grambling State signee Taiya Mitchell leads Blinn women's soccer team's all-region trio

Blinn had three players named to the All-Region XIV soccer team led by sophomore defender and Grambling State signee Taiya Mitchell. Also making the team were sophomore midfielder Kay-Lynn McCall and freshman forward Emeyda Cruz.

