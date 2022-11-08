 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Four Blinn volleyball players earn Region XIV postseason honors

BLINN — Blinn sophomore hitter Kierslynn Wright was named the Region XIV Conference volleyball newcomer of the year Tuesday, while she and sophomore libero Ellie Turner made the conference’s first team.

Wright is the NJCAA Division I leader in kills with 605, while Turner leads the nation with a school-record 949 digs and 6.73 digs per set.

Blinn freshman middle blocker and hitter Taylor Glendening made the Region XIV second team, and freshman hitter LaNeah Lara earned honorable mention.

The Buccaneers (33-9) will begin play at the NJCAA Division I Volleyball Championship on Nov. 17 at the West Plains Civic Center in West Plains, Missouri.

