BLINN — Blinn sophomore midfielder Felix Mesquita and freshman forward David Garcia made the All-Region XIV men’s soccer first team, and sophomore goalkeeper Kevin Pena and freshman defender Flynn Toon made the second team.

Mesquita had two goals and a school-record 14 assists. Garcia led Blinn in goals with 16 and points with 35. Pena had a school-record 89 saves, 11 victories and 10 shutouts. Toon played a key role in holding teams to 1.18 goals per match.