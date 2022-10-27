 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crispin Tshimanga scores in OT to push Blinn men's soccer team into Gulf South District semifinals

BRENHAM — Crispin Tshimanga scored in overtime to lift the Blinn men’s soccer team past Jacksonville 1-0 on Wednesday in the Gulf South District tournament quarterfinals at Hohlt Park. Fourth-seeded Blinn (13-6-2) advances to face top-seeded and sixth-ranked Tyler at 6 p.m. Saturday in the tournament semifinals in Tyler.

