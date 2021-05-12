Brazos Valley Cavalry FC adds seven defenders to roster

The Brazos Valley Cavalry FC has added seven defenders to its 2021 roster, the team announced Wednesday. The additions include Coastal Bend freshman Charlie Ward, Nick Burnz of Valencia, Spain, Houston-Victoria senior Brandon Watts and junior Connagh Wilks, Loyola-Chicago sophomore Andrew Mitchell, Oklahoma Wesleyan junior Ognjen Stevic and Davis and Elkins freshman Gianluca Fiorini.

The Cavalry will open its season at 7 p.m. May 15 at Corpus Christi FC then host Round Rock at 7:30 p.m. May 22 at Edible Field. For ticket information, call 979-779-PLAY or visit www.bvcavalryfc.com online.