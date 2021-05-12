 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brazos Valley Cavalry FC adds seven defenders to roster
0 comments

Brazos Valley Cavalry FC adds seven defenders to roster

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Brazos Valley Cavalry FC has added seven defenders to its 2021 roster, the team announced Wednesday. The additions include Coastal Bend freshman Charlie Ward, Nick Burnz of Valencia, Spain, Houston-Victoria senior Brandon Watts and junior Connagh Wilks, Loyola-Chicago sophomore Andrew Mitchell, Oklahoma Wesleyan junior Ognjen Stevic and Davis and Elkins freshman Gianluca Fiorini.

The Cavalry will open its season at 7 p.m. May 15 at Corpus Christi FC then host Round Rock at 7:30 p.m. May 22 at Edible Field. For ticket information, call 979-779-PLAY or visit www.bvcavalryfc.com online.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert