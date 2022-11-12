 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blinn's Taiya Mitchell signs with Grambling State women's soccer team

BRENHAM — Blinn sophomore defender Taiya Mitchell has signed to continue her college soccer career at Grambling State. Mitchell spent one season with the Buccaneers after transferring from Houston. She scored three goals as a center-back. She plans to major in kinesiology and sports medicine at Grambling.

