Blinn's Overwatch esports team beats UNT-Dallas

The Blinn varsity Overwatch esports team beat UNT-Dallas 3-0 on Monday night to move to 5-1 on the season. Members of the Overwatch team are Gabriel Lopez, William Rossley, George Francis, Khalil Johnson, Pierce Ray, Hayden Evans and Ahmed Khalil.

The Buccaneers' Rocket League team fell to UNT and is now 2-4 overall. Members of the Rocket League team are John Warden, Tanner James and Ezekiel Sedgwick.

Blinn's JV Rocket League team (0-2) lost to Chandler Gilbert Community College 3-0. Its members include Diego Monacelli, Scott Miller, Lucas Grafe and Joshua Whisenant.