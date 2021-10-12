 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blinn's Overwatch esports team beats UNT-Dallas
0 comments

Blinn's Overwatch esports team beats UNT-Dallas

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Blinn varsity Overwatch esports team beat UNT-Dallas 3-0 on Monday night to move to 5-1 on the season. Members of the Overwatch team are Gabriel Lopez, William Rossley, George Francis, Khalil Johnson, Pierce Ray, Hayden Evans and Ahmed Khalil.

The Buccaneers' Rocket League team fell to UNT and is now 2-4 overall. Members of the Rocket League team are John Warden, Tanner James and Ezekiel Sedgwick.

Blinn's JV Rocket League team (0-2) lost to Chandler Gilbert Community College 3-0. Its members include Diego Monacelli, Scott Miller, Lucas Grafe and Joshua Whisenant.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Weekly Press Conference: Jimbo Fisher

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert