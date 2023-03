BRENHAM — Marshal Lipsey hit two home runs to help the Blinn baseball team beat No. 7 San Jacinto-North 16-9 on Thursday in Region XIV Conference play at Leroy Dreyer Field.

Cody Pfeffer earned the victory in relief for Blinn (15-5, 4-1). He allowed six runs (one earned) on eight hits with nine strikeouts and one walk over 5 1/3 innings.