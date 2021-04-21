 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blinn's Jayde Shelton named to NJCAA all-tournament volleyball team
0 comments

Blinn's Jayde Shelton named to NJCAA all-tournament volleyball team

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Blinn’s Jayde Shelton was named to the NJCAA all-tournament team at the national volleyball tournament Wednesday.

Shelton led Blinn (27-3) at the tournament with 78 kills and a .379 hitting percentage over four matches (16 sets). The Buccaneers went 3-1 at the tournament and finished fifth.

Shelton finished second in the nation with 442 kills, fourth in the nation with 4.46 kills per set and eighth in the nation with a .378 hitting percentage for the season. She also was second on the team with 102 total blocks.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert