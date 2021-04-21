Blinn's Jayde Shelton named to NJCAA all-tournament volleyball team

Shelton led Blinn (27-3) at the tournament with 78 kills and a .379 hitting percentage over four matches (16 sets). The Buccaneers went 3-1 at the tournament and finished fifth.

Shelton finished second in the nation with 442 kills, fourth in the nation with 4.46 kills per set and eighth in the nation with a .378 hitting percentage for the season. She also was second on the team with 102 total blocks.