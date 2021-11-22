Blinn's Chynell Mitchell signs with Alabama A&M

BRENHAM -- Blinn's Chynell Mitchell signed her letter of intent to play at Alabama A&M on Saturday following the Buccaneers' 88-65 win over Ranger at the Kruse Center.

“It means a lot to me to sign and go Division I, but also to have my team and my coaches here to encourage me and make me stronger and get me to where I need to be,” Mitchell said. “They push me in practice and that’s how I got to this level.”