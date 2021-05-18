 Skip to main content
Blinn women's soccer team wins first postseason game
The Blinn women’s soccer team won in its first postseason appearance, beating Northeast Texas 2-0 in the Region XIV Conference tournament quarterfinals Tuesday at Veterans Park.

Mercy Breazeale had a goal and an assist for the Buccaneers, while Karson Funderburk had a goal and Lexington Kneedler an assist. Goalkeeper Hope Hillhouse made one save to earn the shutout.

Blinn (6-2) advances to face No. 12 Navarro at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Tiger Stadium in Corsicana.

