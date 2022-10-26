 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blinn women's soccer team to open postseason at No. 12 Angelina

The Blinn women’s soccer team will face 12th-ranked Angelina College in the Region XIV Conference quarterfinals at 4 p.m. Thursday in Lufkin. Blinn is 6-9-1 overall and 5-9 in Region XIV play. Angelina is 13-2-1 overall and finished second in Region XIV at 12-2.

