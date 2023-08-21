Blinn sophomore forward Paola Brizuela Razo scored three goals and was one of nine to find the back of the net as the Buccaneers women’s soccer team rolled to a 13-0 victory over the Ronin Soccer Club 13-0 on Sunday at Hohlt Park.

Blinn (1-1) had 37 shots, 29 on goal. Sophomore forward Emeyda Cruz and freshman forward MaKayla Police each had two goals. Also scoring for Blinn were Eleanor Sargeant, Rileigh Toner, Aliyah Palmer, Haylee McBride, Haley Piatak and Marissa Aparicio.

Razo also had an assist as did Brianna Hoffman, Bailey Buckner, Annika Murdoch, Alexandra Walker and Palmer.

“I was glad our team could bounce back after a tough loss on Friday,” second-year coach Alexandria Jackson said. “It is difficult to beat us at home, and the players take pride in that. We saw a lot of our players get good minutes today and they performed well on both sides of the ball.”

The Buccaneers will be home to Dallas College North Lake at 5 p.m. Friday.

Blinn opened the season in Farmers Branch with a 3-2 loss to Dallas College Brookhaven, the NJCAA Division III defending national champion.

Sophomore defender Emma Orozco and midfielder Sargeant scored for the Bucs. Sophomore defender Avery Stansbury assisted on Orozco’s goal, while Sargeant scored on a free kick.

“Defeat is the secret ingredient to success,” Jackson said. “We lost to the defending national champions, and it was a good loss in that we stood toe-to-toe with them until the very end.”