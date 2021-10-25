Blinn women's soccer team punches ticket to district tournament

BRENHAM -- Blinn women's soccer team earned a spot in the NJCAA Gulf South District Tournament with a 3-1 win over Paris in Region XIV conference play at Rankin Field on Monday.
The Buccaneers (6-8-1, 5-8-1) will travel to face No. 17 Navarro (10-4) in the first round of the tournament with a time to be announced later. This will be Blinn's second straight postseason appearance. Taiya Mitchell, Rosie Young and Kara Papadimitrio each scored in the victory.
