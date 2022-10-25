Blinn women's golf team wins third straight tournament

DESOTO — The Blinn women’s golf team won its third straight tournament, while freshman Emily Medeley took the individual title Tuesday at the Thorntree Throwdown at Thorntree Country Club.

Medeley finished at 17 over to win the individual title, while sophomore Holly Paterson and freshman Jocelyn Nevarez, finished in a three-way tie for seventh place at 29 over.

Blinn’s men took second led by sophomore Cameron Hubbard, who placed second at 6 over, four strokes behind winner Max Reynolds of Tyler. Blinn’s Van Miller tied for fifth at 9 over, and Carson Wray placed eighth at 10 over.

The Blinn men’s team will compete in the Southwest District Preview starting Thursday at The Hideout Golf Club in Brownwood. The Buccaneer women have concluded their fall schedule.