HANCEVILLE, Ala. — The 14th-ranked Blinn women’s golf team finished in fourth at the seven-team NJCAA South District tournament earlier this week at the Cullman Golf Course. Blinn’s Holly Paterson finished seventh out of 38 golfers at 15 over to earn a spot in the NJCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship set for May 9-12 at Mayfair Country Club in Sanford, Florida.
Blinn women's golf team places fourth at NJCAA South District tournament
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
HOUSTON — The 18th-ranked San Jacinto-North baseball team swept Blinn 7-4 and 10-0 in five innings in a Region XIV conference doubleheader on …
BRENHAM — The Blinn softball team split its doubleheader with San Jacinto College on Saturday in Region XIV conference play.
DAYTON BEACH, Fla. — The Blinn dance team earned second-place finishes in team performance and pom open divisions at the recent NCA & NDA …
BRENHAM — Blinn is sending to teams to the NJCAA Esports playoffs beginning Monday.
BRENHAM — The Blinn softball team won 7-4 and lost 15-5 in five innings in a Region XIV Conference doubleheader against Angelina on Wednesday …
BRENHAM — Blinn’s Holly Patterson tied for second in the women’s individual standings at 8-over par at the inaugural Blinn Spring Classic on M…
BRENHAM — Blinn’s Sean Monsour hit a two-out, two-run, walkoff single to beat Wharton County 3-2 in Region XIV Conference baseball action Wedn…
HOUSTON — The Blinn baseball team lost to No. 18 San Jacinto-North 12-1 in five innings Tuesday in Region XIV Conference play. Blinn (12-24, 8…
BRENHAM — The Blinn baseball team won 7-6 and lost 12-4 in a doubleheader against No. 17 Alvin on Saturday in Region XIV Conference play.
BOSSIER CITY, La. — Blinn’s Cameron Gray led the Buccaneer men’s golf team to the team victory at the rain-shortened Centenary/Hal Sutton Invi…