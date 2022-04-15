Blinn women's golf team places fourth at NJCAA South District tournament

HANCEVILLE, Ala. — The 14th-ranked Blinn women’s golf team finished in fourth at the seven-team NJCAA South District tournament earlier this week at the Cullman Golf Course. Blinn’s Holly Paterson finished seventh out of 38 golfers at 15 over to earn a spot in the NJCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship set for May 9-12 at Mayfair Country Club in Sanford, Florida.