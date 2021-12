CARTHAGE — Telisha Brown scored 25 points, and Hannah Humphrey had 18 to lead the Blinn women’s basketball team to an 80-76 victory over No. 17 Panolia in the Buccaneers’ Region XIV Conference opener Tuesday. Blinn won its 12th straight game to open the season. The Buccaneers will host Coastal Bend at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Kruse Center in Brenham.