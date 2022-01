BRENHAM — The Blinn women’s basketball team returned to the NJCAA Division I rankings at No. 19. The Buccaneers (17-1, 6-1) are second in the Region XIV Conference standings behind No. 10 Tyler (17-3, 7-1). No. 16 Panola (14-3, 5-2), No. 12 Trinity Valley (14-3, 5-2) and No. 24 Kilgore (15-4, 5-2) are tied for third.