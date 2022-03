LUBBOCK — The Blinn women’s basketball team lost to Jones 77-65 on Thursday in the second round of the NJCAA Division I tournament at the RIP Griffin Center.

The seventh-seeded Buccaneers led 52-51 entering the fourth quarter, but the 23rd-seeded Bobcats from Ellisville, Mississippi, dominated the final period 26-13 to reach the quarterfinals.

Skylar Barnes led Blinn with 13 points, while Deja Adrian had 11 and Tiffany Tullis 10.

Jones will face Eastern Florida State at 3 p.m. Saturday.