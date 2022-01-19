Blinn women's basketball team gets past Angelina 80-69

LUFKIN — The Blinn women’s basketball team beat Angelina 80-69 on Wednesday in Region XIV Conference play.
Freshman guard Hannah Humphrey led Blinn (16-1, 4-1) with 21 points. Sophomore wing Deja Adrian had 14 points, while freshman guards Allana Thompson and Telisha Brown had 13 and 12, respectively.
Angelina fell to 12-5 overall and 2-4 in conference play.
Blinn will host fourth-ranked and conference-leading Trinity Valley (16-2, 6-0) at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Kruse Center in Brenham.
