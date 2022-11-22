 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blinn women's basketball team defeats Temple JC

Blinn sophomore guard Skylar Barnes scored 18 points to lead the third-ranked Lady Buccaneer women’s basketball team to a 108-79 victory over Temple on Monday night. Sophomore forward Tiffany Tullis added 15 points, sophomore guard Makayla Patterson 12 and sophomore guard Jakoriah Long 10. Blinn (7-0) hit 11 3-pointers in its first home game.

