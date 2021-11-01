Blinn women's basketball team beats Ranger College in nonconference play

RANGER -- The Blinn women's basketball team beat Ranger College 69-58 in a nonconference road matchup on Monday.
The Buccaneers were led by redshirt freshman Tiffany Tullis who had 14 points. Deja Adrian finished with nine points, followed by Allana Thompson and Hannah Humphrey, who had eight each. Amillion Fowler had seven points, while Skylar Barnes had six.
Blinn will stay on the road for a nonconference matchup with Louisiana State University-Eunice at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
