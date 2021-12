BRENHAM — Hannah Humphrey scored 20 points, and Tiffany Tullis had 19 to lead the Blinn women’s basketball team past Cisco 97-55 on Saturday in nonconference action at the Kruse Center.

Blinn improved to 11-0 overall, their best opening stretch since going 16-0 to start the 2012-13 season.

The Buccaneers will open Region XIV Conference play at No. 17 Panola (8-1) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Carthage.