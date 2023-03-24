LUBBOCK — The third-seeded Blinn women’s basketball team beat North Dakota State College of Science 80-63 in the second round of the NJCAA Division I tournament Friday at the Rip Griffin Center, giving head coach Jeff Jenkins his 500th career victory in the process.

Jenkins improved his career record to 500-260 over 24 seasons, the last 21 at Blinn.

Sophomore guard Jakoriah Long led Blinn with 17 points, while sophomore guard Skylar Barnes had 14.

The Buccaneers (31-3) will play fourth-seeded Southern Idaho in the quarterfinals at 5 p.m. Saturday.