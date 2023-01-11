The Blinn women’s soccer team earned the Bronze Award for sportsmanship from the United Soccer Coaches on Wednesday. Blinn earned the award for its level of cards accumulated during the 2022 season. The Bronze Award goes to teams that earn a card in 31-50% of its matches. The Buccaneers went 6-10 overall and 5-9 in conference play.
Blinn women’s soccer team earns national sportsmanship award
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
BRENHAM — All 14 Buccaneers scored as the Blinn men’s basketball team defeated San Antonio Strength N Motion 108-58 on Tuesday at the Kruse Center.
TYLER — The Blinn men’s basketball team lost at Tyler 75-67 on Wednesday in Region XIV Conference play.