 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Blinn women’s soccer team earns national sportsmanship award

  • 0

The Blinn women’s soccer team earned the Bronze Award for sportsmanship from the United Soccer Coaches on Wednesday. Blinn earned the award for its level of cards accumulated during the 2022 season. The Bronze Award goes to teams that earn a card in 31-50% of its matches. The Buccaneers went 6-10 overall and 5-9 in conference play.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert