Blinn wins three esports matches

BRENHAM — The Blinn esports team earned three victories Monday in Valorant and Rocket League play.
The Buccaneers’ fifth-ranked Valorant squad defeated Rogers State 2-0 in a best-of-3 matchup to improve to 6-1 in National Esports Collegiate Conference (NECC) play, good for second place in the NECC South Division. The Bucs will finish their regular-season Valorant play against Kennesaw State next Monday.
Blinn’s playoff-bound Rocket League team topped Missouri 3-1 and Central Missouri 3-0. The Bucs finish play in the National Association of Collegiate Esports Premier Plus East 1 Conference at 6-1.