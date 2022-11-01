 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blinn wins three esports matches

BRENHAM — The Blinn esports team earned three victories Monday in Valorant and Rocket League play.

The Buccaneers’ fifth-ranked Valorant squad defeated Rogers State 2-0 in a best-of-3 matchup to improve to 6-1 in National Esports Collegiate Conference (NECC) play, good for second place in the NECC South Division. The Bucs will finish their regular-season Valorant play against Kennesaw State next Monday.

Blinn’s playoff-bound Rocket League team topped Missouri 3-1 and Central Missouri 3-0. The Bucs finish play in the National Association of Collegiate Esports Premier Plus East 1 Conference at 6-1.

