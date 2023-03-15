Blinn’s Super Smash Bros esports team won three matches Wednesday with Jaydon Flores, Christian Ekpenike and Brett Fahrenholz each winning one-on-one matchups.

Flores won 3-0 against Waubonsee Community College to improve to 5-0. Fahrenholz also improved to 5-0 with his 3-0 win over Tallahassee Community College, and Ekpenike improved to 4-1 with a 3-0 win over Tallahassee.

Blinn will face Northern Virginia Community College at 4 p.m. Thursday in a Valorant match, while the Super Smash Bros team will compete again at 5 p.m. next Wednesday.