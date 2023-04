The Blinn esports program won its first national championship with a 3-0 victory over Northern Virginia Community College in Valorant play Friday. Hayden Whitaker, Austin Ray, Adam Laamoumi, Teague Morgan, Bruce Nguyen, Braden Nardeccia, Devin Jennings, Jaxson Barfknecht and Jacob Pullen helped the Buccaneers win the first national title in program history.