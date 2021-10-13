 Skip to main content
Blinn volleyball team wins 30th straight match
BRENHAM — The Blinn volleyball team swept Wharton County 25-18, 25-12, 25-18 on Tuesday at the Kruse Center, pushing its winning streak to 30 straight.

Charde Van Zandt had 13 kills for Blinn (31-1, 12-0), and Jayde Shelton had 12. Lixai Velez led Blinn in digs with 13.

The Buccaneers top the Region XIV Conference standings with Panola (21-3, 10-2) two games back in second place. Wharton County (15-11, 5-7) is in sixth place.

Blinn will play at Trinity Valley at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Athens.

