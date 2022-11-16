Blinn volleyball team to face Western Nebraska in national tournament opener Thursday

WEST PLAINS, Mo. —The 13th-seeded Blinn volleyball team will face fourth-seeded Western Nebraska at 3 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the NJCAA Division I Championship at the West Plains Civic Center.

Blinn (33-9) is competing for the program’s fifth national title.

The winner will face either fifth-seeded Missouri State-West Plains or 12th-seeded Northeastern Junior College in the quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The losers will move into the consolation bracket and return to play Friday.