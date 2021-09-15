Blinn volleyball team sweeps Trinity Valley for 15th straight win

BRENHAM — The Blinn volleyball team pushed its winning streak to 15 straight with a 25-17, 25-15, 25-22 victory over Trinity Valley in Region XIV Conference play Wednesday at the Kruse Center.

Jayde Shelton led Blinn (16-1, 4-0) with 13 kills, while hitting .333. Chard’e Van Zandt and Reagan Casey each had nine kills, and Casey had four blocks. Guilia Hortelan, Lixai Velez and Kyndal Coufal each had a team-high seven digs, and Hortelan had nine kills.

The Buccaneers will host the Blinn Invitational on Friday and Saturday. Blinn will face Brookhaven at 1 p.m. and Cisco at 5 p.m. Friday then play DuPage at 11 a.m. and Dallas-North Lake at 5 p.m. Saturday.