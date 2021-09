BRENHAM -- The seventh-ranked Blinn volleyball team beat Western Texas College 25-12, 25-12, 25-13 and Temple 25-14, 25-17, 25-20 on Saturday at the Kruse Kickoff Classic. Blinn (10-1, 1-0) also had wins against New Mexico Junior College and Clarendon College on Friday. The Buccaneers will host Region XIV conference foe Victoria College at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Kruse Center.