CLARENDON — The Blinn volleyball team cruised past Clarendon 25-9, 25-18, 25-12 on Saturday to end play at the Bulldog Bash.

Chard’e Van Zandt had 14 kills and hit .650 to lead Blinn’s offense, while Jayde Shelton had 11 kills off a .526 hitting percentage.

Blinn (5-1) will open Region XIV Conference play against Navarro in Corsicana at 6 p.m. Tuesday.