The 11th-ranked Blinn volleyball team went 3-1 at the Weatherford tournament to open the season.

The Lady Buccaneers defeated Independence Community College 25-12, 25-15, 25-13 and Dallas College North Lake 25-11, 25-17, 25-14 on Saturday.

Freshman right-side hitter Kellen Dorotik had seven kills in the first match. Freshman outside hitter Lexi Higgins added six. Freshman setter Elizabeth Tyner had 29 sets. Dorotik had two service aces. Freshman libero Cierra Pesak had a nine digs.

Sophomore middle blocker Brooke Pattschull had 14 kills in the second match. Dorotik had eight kills. Higgins and sophomore middle blocker Taylor Glendening each had seven. Tyner had 34 assists. Dorotik had four aces. Pesak and freshman libero Emma Whitsel each had two.

Blinn will be at Temple College at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Blinn split matches on Friday, Dallas College Richland 25-7, 25-11, 25-12 before falling to Weatherford College 25-20, 25-18, 25-18

“I thought we played hard, but we made too many mistakes to beat a good team, which Weatherford is,” Blinn head coach Terry Gamble said. “If we can clean up our side of the net, we have the potential to be pretty good.”

Pattschull had eight kills against Richland. Glendening added six and sophomore Jaedyn Newman five. Pesak had five aces and 14 digs.

Newman and Dorotik each had seven kills against Weatherford. Higgins had six. Pattschull and Glendening each had five. Freshman Kirby Kliafas had two aces.

Pesak had 14 more digs.