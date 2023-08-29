The Blinn College volleyball team opened Region XIV play by beating Tyler Junior College 18-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-21 on Tuesday.
Kellen Dorotik had 12 kills and Jaedyn Newman added 11 for the road victory, which stretched 12th-ranked Blinn’s winning streak to eight.
Brooke Pattschull and Lexi Higgins each had 10 kills and Chloe Howard had 20 assists. Cierra Pesak had 20 digs and Emma Whitsel 11, Kirby Kliafas 10 and Kaylen Kruse nine.
Blinn (9-1) will be home to Coastal Bend College at 6 p.m. Thursday.