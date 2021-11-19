Blinn volleyball team goes 1-2 to open national tournament

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The top-seeded Blinn volleyball team split two matches Thursday and lost in the consolation bracket Friday at the NJCAA Division I Championship at Hutchinson Sports Arena.

Blinn opened the tournament with a 25-16, 25-15, 25-13 victory over 16th-seeded Hill on Thursday then fell to defending national champion and eighth-seeded Iowa Western 32-30, 25-19, 25-17 in the quarterfinals.

On Friday, the Buccaneers (39-3) lost to Florida SouthWestern State 25-12, 25-12, 22-25, 22-25, 15-10 in consolation bracket play.

Blinn will continue tournament play against Snow at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.