Blinn volleyball team goes 1-1 to open conference tournament

CARTHAGE — The Blinn volleyball team beat Tyler 22-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-16 in the quarterfinals and lost to top-seeded and ninth-ranked Trinity Valley 25-21, 25-14, 30-28 in the semifinals of the Region XIV Conference tournament Friday.

Blinn will play the winner of the Wharton County-Lee match at 3 p.m. Saturday. If the Buccaneers win, they will continue tournament play Sunday.

Blinn (30-9) will have to win three matches in the event’s consolation bracket to earn a third consecutive trip to the NJCAA Division I Championship in West Plains, Montana.